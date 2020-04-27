GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.