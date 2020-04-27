Guider Trading 48.7% Lower This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $15,764.98 and $121.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.04445157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.