Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HALL. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hallmark Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

