Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €135.91 ($158.03).

HNR1 traded up €5.30 ($6.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €139.30 ($161.98). 118,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.84.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

