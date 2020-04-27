Harleysville Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.