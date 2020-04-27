HashBX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. HashBX has a market cap of $1.25 million and $302.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00052404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.20 or 0.04448797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012999 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011175 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.