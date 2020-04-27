Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €47.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.14 ($42.03).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €31.16 ($36.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.