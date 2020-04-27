HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 462.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALRN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.53 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.