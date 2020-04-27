Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,192 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.48% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA opened at $23.21 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

