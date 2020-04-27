Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0340 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $135.46 million and $6.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,786,232 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

