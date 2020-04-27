Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

