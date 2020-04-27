Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
