Helium Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $292,533.27 and approximately $49.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005961 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

