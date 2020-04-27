Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.