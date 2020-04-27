Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 302.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Hibbett Sports worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $234.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

