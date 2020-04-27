Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Hilton Hotels worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

