Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLX opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

