Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

