Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.