HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 522 ($6.87).

HSBA traded up GBX 14.15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 416.30 ($5.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

