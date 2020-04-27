Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €34.00 ($39.53) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €0.57 ($0.66) on Monday, reaching €23.85 ($27.73). 127,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a fifty-two week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

