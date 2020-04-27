Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.25-18.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

