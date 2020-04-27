Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRNNF. TD Securities raised Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$18.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

