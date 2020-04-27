ICON 1-Day Volume Tops $37.18 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, COSS and Upbit. ICON has a total market cap of $148.15 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02506819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00210536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00033815 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00045830 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 538,595,684 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, OOOBTC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Rfinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.