Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays raised Icon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.67.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth $101,406,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.