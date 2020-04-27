Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $131.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

