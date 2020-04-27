Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

IDRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 3,039,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

