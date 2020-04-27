IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

IEX opened at $152.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.