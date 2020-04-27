IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Achieves $192,476.76 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $96.24 or 0.01243597 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $192,476.76 and approximately $98.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.04454405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

