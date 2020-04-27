IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

IEX stock opened at $152.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.63. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

