IDEX’s (IEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $152.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.63. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 36.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.