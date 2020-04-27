IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDXX opened at $271.80 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

