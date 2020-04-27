IGM Biosciences (IGMS) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) is one of 610 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IGM Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IGM Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences Competitors 6455 17616 34218 1370 2.51

IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.55%. Given IGM Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGM Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGM Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A -$43.13 million -11.77 IGM Biosciences Competitors $2.13 billion $267.74 million 0.35

IGM Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A IGM Biosciences Competitors -2,381.59% -221.93% -31.42%

Summary

IGM Biosciences rivals beat IGM Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also focuses on developing Death Receptor 5 proteins for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; and T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

