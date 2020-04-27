IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 15th

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $2,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 906,671 shares of company stock worth $65,873,292 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

