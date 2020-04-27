Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 12-month high of €22.62 ($26.30).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

