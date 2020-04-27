INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INGENICO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get INGENICO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGIY traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,617. INGENICO/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for INGENICO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INGENICO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.