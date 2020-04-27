Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.