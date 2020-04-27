Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

NYSE:ICE traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,154. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

