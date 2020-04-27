Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.