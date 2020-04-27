Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) versus PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI) Head to Head Survey

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PUYI INC/ADR and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 4 9 2 0 1.87

Invesco has a consensus target price of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.54 $7.80 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.12 billion 0.58 $688.30 million $2.55 3.06

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Invesco 8.12% 10.97% 2.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

