Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 641.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $213.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

