Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,958,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

