ION Price Tops $0.0244 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a total market capitalization of $311,977.66 and approximately $97.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006022 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,707,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,807,667 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

