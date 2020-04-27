Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOVA. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,027 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

