Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.37. 95,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144,417 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

