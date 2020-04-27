iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.60. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

