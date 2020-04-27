iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) is Newfound Research LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the period. iShares Global Utilities ETF comprises 1.6% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 1.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $52.09 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $64.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

