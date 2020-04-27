iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 714,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.86. 1,187,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

