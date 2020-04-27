iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

