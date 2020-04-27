iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $122.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

