iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s Largest Position

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 59,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

